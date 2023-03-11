  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Australia & New Zealand Cruises

Sydney Opera House (Photo: Semisatch/Shutterstock)

About Australia & New Zealand Cruises

Between the South Pacific and Indian Oceans, Australia is extraordinarily diverse in terms of its geography, wildlife and climate, with deserts, mountains and rainforests (not to mention those beloved Koala bears). Hardly limited to wilderness, Australia also boasts urban culture in Sydney and Melbourne. Famous as the set of the "Lord of the Rings" movies, New Zealand has unparalleled natural beauty (did we mention the Great Barrier Reef), as well as adventure sports and outstanding wine.

  • More about Australia & New Zealand

  • What is the best time to cruise to Australia & New Zealand?

  • Which cruise lines go to Australia & New Zealand?

We found you 311 cruises

Insignia
Insignia

30 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

210 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jan 14, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Nautica
Nautica

18 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

365 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Mar 7, 2025
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

13 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,725 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 2, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Noordam
Noordam

14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

797 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

238 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Feb 15, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

672 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Feb 15, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,725 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

528 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

797 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

21 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

365 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Feb 29, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

720 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

20 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

210 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 28, 2025
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

797 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

238 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Feb 1, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Queensland CruiseDetails

515 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Mar 8, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

More about Australia & New Zealand

What is the best time to cruise to Australia & New Zealand?

Thanks to a rather temperate climate, there are cruises to the continent of Australia nearly year-round. The summer months Down Under are actually considered winter in the U.S., so that's the most popular time of year to visit (and when the vast majority of New Zealand port stops are scheduled). Just keep in mind that from December through February, it can get incredibly hot. For more: Australia Cruise Tips.

Which cruise lines go to Australia & New Zealand?

Pretty much all of the major cruise lines worldwide run Australia/New Zealand cruises, including popular lines like Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Celebrity and luxury line Seabourn. P&O Cruises is the top choice amongst local Aussies. Many of the same lines stop in New Zealand, but only during the summer months --New Zealand tends to be much colder the rest of the year. There are also expedition lines like Lindblad and Coral Expeditions that make port stops in some of the smaller ports throughout New Zealand.

What are some things to do in Australia & New Zealand?

Australia is full of natural landmarks and world-class museums. Don't miss the beaches or snorkeling and diving the Great Barrier Reef; a stroll across the iconic Harbour Bridge in Sydney; and shopping and dining in Melbourne. New Zealand is decidedly more low-key and ideal for long strolls to take in the natural landscape, but visitors should also squeeze in an excursion to historic Christchurch.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Australia & New Zealand?

Yes, a passport is required for cruises to Australia and/or New Zealand.

What should I pack for a cruise to Australia & New Zealand?

You'll want to be sure to pack lightweight clothing including plenty of shorts, t-shirts and sundresses, particularly if you're traveling in the region's mid-summer months. You'll definitely want a swimsuit and plenty of sunscreen as well. For more: What to Take to Australia on a Cruise.

Related Cruises

Adelaide

Adelaide

99 Reviews
Akaroa

Akaroa

201 Reviews
Albany (Australia)

Albany (Australia)

27 Reviews
Ashmore Reef

Ashmore Reef

Auckland

Auckland

421 Reviews
Bay of Islands

Bay of Islands

51 Reviews
Brisbane

Brisbane

248 Reviews
Broome

Broome

36 Reviews
Bunbury

Bunbury

6 Reviews
Burnie

Burnie

37 Reviews
Busselton

Busselton

7 Reviews
Cairns

Cairns

159 Reviews
Cape Leveque

Cape Leveque

Christchurch

Christchurch

61 Reviews
Cooktown

Cooktown

6 Reviews
Creal Reef

Creal Reef

Darwin

Darwin

188 Reviews
Dunedin

Dunedin

356 Reviews
Dusky Sound

Dusky Sound

16 Reviews
Eden (Australia)

Eden (Australia)

30 Reviews
Esperance

Esperance

19 Reviews
Exmouth

Exmouth

6 Reviews
Fraser Island

Fraser Island

2 Reviews
Geelong

Geelong

4 Reviews
Geraldton

Geraldton

50 Reviews
Gisborne

Gisborne

24 Reviews
Gladstone

Gladstone

9 Reviews
Gordon River, Tasmania

Gordon River, Tasmania

Hobart

Hobart

213 Reviews
Invercargill

Invercargill

Kangaroo Island

Kangaroo Island

30 Reviews
Melbourne

Melbourne

264 Reviews
Melville Island

Melville Island

Mooloolaba

Mooloolaba

1 Review
Moreton Island

Moreton Island

26 Reviews
Mornington Peninsula

Mornington Peninsula

4 Reviews
Napier

Napier

180 Reviews
Nelson

Nelson

1 Review
Newcastle (Australia)

Newcastle (Australia)

26 Reviews
Pelorus Island, Australia

Pelorus Island, Australia

Perth (Fremantle)

Perth (Fremantle)

101 Reviews
Picton

Picton

163 Reviews
Port Arthur

Port Arthur

73 Reviews
Port Douglas

Port Douglas

48 Reviews
Port Lincoln

Port Lincoln

9 Reviews
Portland (Australia)

Portland (Australia)

4 Reviews
Rarotonga

Rarotonga

23 Reviews
Robe

Robe

Stewart Island

Stewart Island

6 Reviews
Sydney (Australia)

Sydney (Australia)

757 Reviews
Tauranga

Tauranga

321 Reviews
Thursday Island

Thursday Island

15 Reviews
Townsville

Townsville

Wallaroo

Wallaroo

Wellington

Wellington

428 Reviews
Whitsundays (Airlie Beach, Hamilton Island)

Whitsundays (Airlie Beach, Hamilton Island)

18 Reviews
Willis Island

Willis Island

25 Reviews
Wollongong

Wollongong

1 Review
Wyndham

Wyndham

Yampi Sound

Yampi Sound

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of March 7th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent