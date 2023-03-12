  • Newsletter
South America Cruises

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Photo: marchello74/Shutterstock)

About South America Cruises

With a region as varied as South America, it's hard to know where to begin. Amazon River cruises bring you close to the rainforest and the indigenous people who live there. The Galapagos Islands off of Ecuador are a must-do for outdoor lovers; add a trek to Machu Picchu before or after. And finally, a Round-the-Horn cruise takes passengers from Brazil south to the tip of Argentina before exploring the fjords of Chile.

Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

9 Night
Argentina, Uruguay BrazilDetails

Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Azamara
Mar 6, 2024
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

14 Night
South America - SantiagoDetails

Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 17, 2024
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

7 Night
South America - BrazilDetails

Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 12, 2023
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

15 Night
Chilean Fjords VoyageDetails

Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jan 22, 2024
22 Night
South America & AntarcticaDetails

Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 7, 2024
21 Night
South America CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Mar 15, 2024
14 Night
South America ProductDetails

Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 22, 2024
16 Night
South America Repo CruiseDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 7, 2023
16 Night
South America ProductDetails

Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 5, 2024
31 Night
Panama Canal Inca & South America DiscoveryDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Nov 15, 2023
14 Night
South America - Buenos AiresDetails

Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Night
South America - Buenos AiresDetails

Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Night
South America - Buenos AiresDetails

Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 3, 2024
32 Night
South America CruiseDetails

Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
9 Night
Argentina, Rio & Sao PauloDetails

Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 4, 2023
More about South America

What is the best time to cruise to South America?

Most South America cruises run from November through early May. Since the seasons are opposite of the U.S., this is essentially summer in South America.

Which cruise lines go to South America?

South America is a huge continent encompassing many different regions, so cruise line presence will vary depending on where you intend to cruise. Holland America, Celebrity and Princess Cruises are among the mainstream cruise lines with offerings throughout the region, luxury lines like Oceania and Crystal frequent South American ports and expedition lines like Hapag-Lloyd and Lindblad can take you further south.

What are some things to do in South America?

Depending on your itinerary, you can do a tremendous amount in South America, from cruising the Amazon River or exploring the Galapagos to climbing up to the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro or visiting Machu Picchu. For more: South America Cruise Tips.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to South America?

Yes, passports are required for South America cruises.

What should I pack for a cruise to South America?

What you pack will vary greatly depending on where and when you visit South America. Check the local weather and pack for any possible conditions. Some locations, like Machu Picchu in Peru, are at a very high altitude; to avoid altitude sickness be sure to hydrate (maybe pack a reusable water bottle) and follow local recommendations.

