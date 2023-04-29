  • Newsletter
Alaska Cruises

Hubbard Glacier at sunset

About Alaska Cruises

With some of the busiest cruise ports in the United States located along the southern border, it may be surprising to learn Alaska is one of the most popular cruise destinations for North American travelers. Alaska offers cruisers a truly unique experience and shouldn’t require a sabbatical to experience. Cruise Critic offers deals on Alaskan cruises as short as 7-days with well-know cruise lines like Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, Princess, and more!

Cruise Critic is the perfect place to plan your next Alaskan cruise. Below you can compare cruise itineraries for all ships sailing to Alaska for the next few years. With the Alaskan sailing season only six to seven months long, it’s a good idea to start planning now! Cruisers of all ages will enjoy the scenery, wildlife, and once in a lifetime shore excursions available on many Alaskan cruises.

The cost of an Alaskan cruise can vary greatly depending on your itinerary, length of trip, cruise line, and a number of other factors. The good news is there are so many options for travelers that you should be able to find a great trip that fits your budget. As you'll see below, an Alaskan cruise can cost under $500 per person for some week long trips.

Sail along the Inside Passage to visit the immense ice formations of Glacier Bay and Icy Strait, as well popular ports such as Ketchikan, Skagway and Juneau, the only U.S. state capital that's not accessible by car. Or travel further north to the Kenai Peninsula and nearby Anchorage, a perfect jumping-off point for cruise tours to Denali, Fairbanks and Canada's Yukon. Maybe you'll see a bear!

  • What is the best time to cruise to Alaska?

  • Which cruise lines go to Alaska?

Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)

7 Night
Alaska - SeattleDetails

1,316 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
E C Aerial Miami433 R

7 Night
Alaska Hubbard Glacier CruiseDetails

1,890 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

7 Night
Alaska - Northbound WhittierDetails

2,319 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Discovery Princess
Discovery Princess at Sea (Photo: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

88 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
16 Night
Alaska - OtherDetails

2,084 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
5 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,574 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,729 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
7 Night
Alaskan ExplorerDetails

1,085 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
10 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

2,185 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
11 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

991 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
7 Night
Alaska - Northbound WhittierDetails

2,084 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Night
Scenic Alaska 7d Jnu-vanDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Juneau
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
7 Night
Alaska - Northbound WhittierDetails

2,084 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Night
Multi Glacier Experience CruiseDetails

1,532 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

240 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
More about Alaska

What is the best time to cruise to Alaska?

Alaska cruise season is typically May through September, and some locals say early June is one of the best times to visit the state. For more: Best Month to Cruise to Alaska.

Which cruise lines go to Alaska?

Alaska is one of the most popular cruise destinations around, and as a result almost all cruise lines head to Alaska during the summer. Visit the Last Frontier on a mega-ship or a small expedition vessel; cruisers heading to Alaska are spoiled with variety. To narrow down the choice: Cruise Ships going to Alaska.

What are some things to do in Alaska?

Alaska is filled to the brim with activities from flightseeing and fishing to dogsledding and gold-panning -- and everything in between. For more ideas: Best Alaska Shore Excursions.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Alaska?

You can visit Alaska without a passport on a closed-loop sailing (one that begins and ends in the same U.S. port). Examples include Seattle and San Francisco sailings. Be sure to bring your passport if you plan on crossing the border from Skagway into Canada's Yukon Territory -- or exploring any Canadian port of call.

What should I pack for a cruise to Alaska?

Layers! The weather changes frequently in Alaska and necessitates waterproof gear in addition to gloves, hats and even T-shirts and shorts. For the full list: What to Pack for an Alaska Cruise.

