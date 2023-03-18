  • Newsletter
Transatlantic Cruises

Cruise ship wake or trail on ocean surface (Photo: Alena Stalmashonak/Shutterstock)

We found you 572 cruises

Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

19 Night
Repo - TransatlanticDetails

2,099 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth in Tasmania

13 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

586 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Sep 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

12 Night
Repo - TransatlanticDetails

3,113 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess
Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

198 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

2,809 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

3,715 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Repo - TransatlanticDetails

101 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Transatlantic Miami To MedDetails

219 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Spain, France & Italy TransDetails

58 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Portugal & Spain TransatlanticDetails

1,767 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,485 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Transatlantic Miami To MedDetails

689 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Apr 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
150th Anniversary TransatlanticDetails

65 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Night
Repo - TransatlanticDetails

3,113 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,931 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of February 17th, 2023.

