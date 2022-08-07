  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
6-9 Day Cruises from Pittsburgh

6-9 Day Cruises from Pittsburgh

We found you 5 cruises

8 Night
Pittsburgh To LouisvilleDetails

Leaving:Pittsburgh
Aug 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
American Duchess
American Duchess (Photo: American Queen Steamboat Company)

8 Night
Pittsburgh To LouisvilleDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Pittsburgh
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Oct 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
American Duchess
American Duchess (Photo: American Queen Steamboat Company)

7 Night
Pittsburgh To LouisvilleDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Pittsburgh
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
American Countess
American Countess (Photo: American Queen Steamboat Company

8 Night
Pittsburgh To LouisvilleDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:Pittsburgh
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Pittsburgh To LouisvilleDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:Pittsburgh
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
