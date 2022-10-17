  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

10-14 Day Cruises from Memphis

10-14 Day Cruises from Memphis

We found you 2 cruises

American Countess
American Countess (Photo: American Queen Steamboat Company

11 Night
Memphis To Chattanooga Details

15 Reviews
Leaving:Memphis
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Oct 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
American Countess
American Countess (Photo: American Queen Steamboat Company

12 Night
Memphis To Chattanooga Details

15 Reviews
Leaving:Memphis
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Oct 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Royal Caribbean Sale Ends Soon

  • Book with Cruises.com for the lowest rates on Royal Caribbean
  • Cruises.com Exclusive: Up to $1,500 to spend on board
  • Up to $150 instant savings + 30% off all guests
  • Visit Cruises.com or call 1-800-288-6006 to book your next cruise

Cruises.com

Related Cruises

10 Day Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

10 Day Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

241 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Cairo

10 Day Cruises from Cairo

43 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Callao

10 Day Cruises from Callao

106 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Copenhagen

10 Day Cruises from Copenhagen

1,233 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Dublin

10 Day Cruises from Dublin

328 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Fremantle

10 Day Cruises from Fremantle

101 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Honolulu

10 Day Cruises from Honolulu

735 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Lisbon

10 Day Cruises from Lisbon

861 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Moscow

10 Day Cruises from Moscow

36 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Rotterdam

10 Day Cruises from Rotterdam

140 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Sydney

10 Day Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Tromso

10 Day Cruises from Tromso

97 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Venice

10 Day Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from New York

10 Day Cruises from New York

10 Day Cruises from Tanah Ampo

10 Day Cruises from Tanah Ampo

147 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Guadeloupe

10 Day Cruises from Guadeloupe

107 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Warnemunde

10 Day Cruises from Warnemunde

421 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Portsmouth

10 Day Cruises from Portsmouth

26 Reviews
10 Day Cruises from Ijmuiden

10 Day Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 8th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.