  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Luxury Cruises from Durban

Luxury Cruises from Durban

We found you 1 cruise

Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit

6 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

336 Reviews
Leaving:Durban
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Dreamy voyages sailing across the world

  • Book by 3/31 and your partner gets 50% off & free drinks up to $600
  • Awarded Best Dining and Best Nightlife for 2022 by Cruise Critic
  • Always included luxury means you can have the vacation you deserve

Virgin Voyages

Related Cruises

Family Friendly Cruises from Durban

Family Friendly Cruises from Durban

97 Reviews
Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Durban

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Durban

97 Reviews
Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Durban

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Durban

97 Reviews
Cruises for the Disabled from Durban

Cruises for the Disabled from Durban

97 Reviews
Senior Citizen Cruises from Durban

Senior Citizen Cruises from Durban

97 Reviews
Fitness & Health Cruises from Durban

Fitness & Health Cruises from Durban

97 Reviews
Gourmet Food Cruises from Durban

Gourmet Food Cruises from Durban

97 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of March 21st, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent