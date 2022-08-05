  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

River Cruises from Copenhagen

River Cruises from Copenhagen

We found you 3 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Mona Lisa
Mona Lisa

18 Night
From Copenhagen To Berlin: The Baltic Sea, The Ode...Details

1 Review
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Aug 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Mona Lisa
Mona Lisa

7 Night
From Copenhagen To Berlin: The Baltic Sea And The...Details

1 Review
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Aug 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Victor Hugo
Victor Hugo

7 Night
From Copenhagen To Berlin: The Baltic Sea And The...Details

5 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Sep 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Book Early and Save w/ Virgin Voyages

  • 10% off voyages booked 180 days before departure
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Caribbean, Mediterranean, and Australian itineraries
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

Related Cruises

Luxury Cruises from Copenhagen

Luxury Cruises from Copenhagen

1,238 Reviews
Family Friendly Cruises from Copenhagen

Family Friendly Cruises from Copenhagen

1,238 Reviews
Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Copenhagen

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Copenhagen

1,238 Reviews
Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Copenhagen

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Copenhagen

1,238 Reviews
Singles Cruises from Copenhagen

Singles Cruises from Copenhagen

1,238 Reviews
Cruises for the Disabled from Copenhagen

Cruises for the Disabled from Copenhagen

1,238 Reviews
Senior Citizen Cruises from Copenhagen

Senior Citizen Cruises from Copenhagen

1,238 Reviews
Fitness & Health Cruises from Copenhagen

Fitness & Health Cruises from Copenhagen

1,238 Reviews
Gourmet Food Cruises from Copenhagen

Gourmet Food Cruises from Copenhagen

1,238 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 18th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.