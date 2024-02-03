  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Gourmet Food Cruises from Alicante

Gourmet Food Cruises from Alicante

We found you 1 cruise

MSC Sinfonia
MSC Sinfonia

10 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

694 Reviews
Leaving:Alicante
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

  • Book by 11/15 and get 25% off your voyage fare
  • Receive an extra $100 toward your prepaid Bar Tab
  • Cruise Critic Editor's Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi, & more

Virgin Voyages

Related Cruises

Family Friendly Cruises from Alicante

Family Friendly Cruises from Alicante

94 Reviews
Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Alicante

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Alicante

94 Reviews
Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Alicante

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Alicante

94 Reviews
Singles Cruises from Alicante

Singles Cruises from Alicante

94 Reviews
Cruises for the Disabled from Alicante

Cruises for the Disabled from Alicante

94 Reviews
Senior Citizen Cruises from Alicante

Senior Citizen Cruises from Alicante

94 Reviews
Fitness & Health Cruises from Alicante

Fitness & Health Cruises from Alicante

94 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 20th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent