Luxury Cruises from Kangerlussuaq

Luxury Cruises from Kangerlussuaq

We found you 8 cruises

Le Boreal
Le Boreal

16 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

58 Reviews
Leaving:Kangerlussuaq
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Boreal
Le Boreal

24 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

58 Reviews
Leaving:Kangerlussuaq
Cruise Line:Ponant
Aug 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
L'Austral
L'Austral

16 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Kangerlussuaq
Cruise Line:Ponant
Jul 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
L'Austral
L'Austral

13 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Kangerlussuaq
Cruise Line:Ponant
Jul 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Kangerlussuaq
Cruise Line:Ponant
Aug 25, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Kangerlussuaq
Cruise Line:Ponant
Aug 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

58 Reviews
Leaving:Kangerlussuaq
Cruise Line:Ponant
Jul 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

58 Reviews
Leaving:Kangerlussuaq
Cruise Line:Ponant
Aug 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
