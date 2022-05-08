  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

River Cruises from Aswan

River Cruises from Aswan

We found you 1 cruise

Viking Buri
Viking Buri

7 Night
Lyon & ProvenceDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Aswan
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Explorers’ Sale: Save on Viking voyages

  • Up to FREE airfare to Europe on guest-favorite river itineraries
  • All-inclusive value: FREE wine & beer with meals, excursions & more
  • Superior health & safety protocols, vaccinated guests & no children
  • 2 for 1 deposit & risk-free booking, offer ends Jan. 31, 2022

Viking Cruises

Related Cruises

Gourmet Food Cruises from Aswan

Gourmet Food Cruises from Aswan

5 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 3rd, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.