  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

MSC Cruises From Cape Town

MSC Cruises From Cape Town

We found you 4 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Sinfonia
MSC Sinfonia

34 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

693 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Mar 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
MSC Orchestra
MSC Orchestra

27 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Orchestra
MSC Orchestra

26 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
MSC Orchestra
MSC Orchestra

28 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Our Sea You in 2022 Sale Ends Soon

  • Book with Cruises.com for the lowest rates on Norwegian
  • Cruises.com Exclusive: Don’t Pay Until Spring + Up to $2,000 Back
  • Up to $200 to Spend on Board + Take All Free at Sea Offers
  • Visit Cruises.com or call 1-800-288-6006 to book your next cruise

Cruises.com

Related Cruises

Cruises from Abu Dhabi

Cruises from Abu Dhabi

155 Reviews
Cruises from Ancona

Cruises from Ancona

27 Reviews
Cruises from Barbados

Cruises from Barbados

1,723 Reviews
Cruises from Durban

Cruises from Durban

93 Reviews
Cruises from Genoa

Cruises from Genoa

445 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul

Cruises from Istanbul

405 Reviews
Cruises from Kiel

Cruises from Kiel

51 Reviews
Cruises from Limassol

Cruises from Limassol

86 Reviews
Cruises from Miami

Cruises from Miami

2,765 Reviews
Cruises from Naples

Cruises from Naples

1,531 Reviews
Cruises from Palermo

Cruises from Palermo

284 Reviews
Cruises from Palma de Mallorca

Cruises from Palma de Mallorca

915 Reviews
Cruises from St. Petersburg

Cruises from St. Petersburg

700 Reviews
Cruises from Sydney

Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
Cruises from Valencia

Cruises from Valencia

357 Reviews
Cruises from Venice

Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
Cruises from Florida

Cruises from Florida

Cruises from Messina

Cruises from Messina

463 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.