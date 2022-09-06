  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Princess Cruises From San Diego

Princess Cruises From San Diego

We found you 2 cruises

Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess

25 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

900 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess

5 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

900 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Sea Blue. Save Green.

  • 20% off all voyages and $100 prepaid bar tab
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • UK, Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • $200 in onboard credit with code JLoversLoot

Virgin Voyages

Related Cruises

Cruises from Anchorage

Cruises from Anchorage

95 Reviews
Cruises from Piraeus

Cruises from Piraeus

1,375 Reviews
Cruises from Buenos Aires

Cruises from Buenos Aires

280 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,236 Reviews
Cruises from Fremantle

Cruises from Fremantle

101 Reviews
Cruises from Kobe

Cruises from Kobe

41 Reviews
Cruises from Southampton

Cruises from Southampton

1,069 Reviews
Cruises from Los Angeles

Cruises from Los Angeles

611 Reviews
Cruises from Manhattan

Cruises from Manhattan

1,132 Reviews
Cruises from Seattle

Cruises from Seattle

913 Reviews
Cruises from Sydney

Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
Cruises from Tokyo

Cruises from Tokyo

65 Reviews
Cruises from Vancouver

Cruises from Vancouver

741 Reviews
Cruises from Whittier

Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
Cruises from New York

Cruises from New York

Cruises from London

Cruises from London

Cruises from Adelaide

Cruises from Adelaide

96 Reviews
Cruises from Florida

Cruises from Florida

Cruises from California

Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of March 25th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.