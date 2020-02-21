  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line (soon to be Margaritaville At Sea) Cruises

88 Reviews
Grand Classica (Photo: Cruise Critic)

About Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line (soon to be Margaritaville At Sea) Cruises

In April 2022, Bahamas Paradise will rebrand as Margaritaville at Sea.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line launched in 2015 as the only cruise line that offers two-night, full-service cruises to the Bahamas that can be combined with resort stays on Grand Bahama Island. The line's sole ship, Grand Classica, sails roundtrip from West Palm Beach, Florida. A former vessel, Grand Celebration, left the fleet in late 2020.

Find Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line (soon to be Margaritaville At Sea) Cruises

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line (soon to be Margaritaville At Sea) Cruises

We found you 1 cruise

Cruise Critic Favorite
Grand Classica
Grand Classica (Photo: Cruise Critic)

2 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

83 Reviews
Leaving:Palm Beach
Cruise Line:Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line (soon to be Margaritaville At Sea)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line (soon to be Margaritaville At Sea) Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line (soon to be Margaritaville At Sea) cruise ships?

Passengers vary by season, among them many first-timers checking out the cruise experience, along with couples, international travelers, families with children, college students and local people on weekend getaways, especially gamblers who favor the robust casino loyalty program. Guests' ages vary from early 20s to late 60s. All announcements are provided in both English and Spanish.

Do I have to dress up on a Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line (soon to be Margaritaville At Sea) cruise?

During the day the attire is very casual, so don't be surprised to see a number of people wandering the ship in their swimsuits (although technically the dress code requires shirts and shoes). The specialty restaurants and main dining room have an "elegant" requirement for men: long pants or dressy jeans and collared shirts. Jackets and ties are optional, and no flip-flops are allowed. Most passengers dress up a bit in the evenings, with women often appearing in sundresses or cocktail dresses for dinner and entertainment.

Is everything free on Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line (soon to be Margaritaville At Sea) cruises?

No and, in fact, you'll pay for quite a bit extra, including shore excursions, onboard gratuities, Wi-Fi, specialty dining, spa services, soft drinks and alcohol and some room service items. Included in the cruise fare is dining in the main dining room and select 24-hour room service items (snacks and sandwiches).

What are Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line (soon to be Margaritaville At Sea)’s most popular activities?

Whether just getting on the ship or coming back from the island, passengers hit the bars and lounges, the pools and spa, the salon and fitness area. This is fun cruising, and a lively Latino band fuels enthusiastic dancing. Passengers gravitate to the casino, theater and the nightclub/disco until the wee hours, and the various restaurants continue from dinner to late-night snacks. Kids enjoy the various activities offered by the designated kids' clubs, available for cruisers ages 3 to 17.

Why go with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line (soon to be Margaritaville At Sea)?

  • Short sailings are great for first-time cruisers
  • Ideal for short getaways to the Bahamas
  • Offers unique cruise-and-resort-stay packages

Best for: First-timers who want to try cruising without breaking the bank or those who just want a short getaway

Not for: Anyone looking for a cruise more than two nights, or zip lines, skating rinks and high-tech entertainment

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line (soon to be Margaritaville At Sea) Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Don’t do it !

This one is like driving to the wrong side of town and you just want to put it in reverse to get out.We go on cruises often and have been on this one 2 times before Covid but now I would never go back.Read More
User Avatar
2290dodge

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

A scam - extra fees everywhere

They won’t let you off the ship until you pay and even with everyone going back and forth with the front desk they wouldn’t give in and knock some of the charges off.Everyone was arguing with the front desk over charges because when you go to walk off the ship they tell you to turn back and go pay at the front desk.Read More
User Avatar
dlareviewer

2-5 Cruises

Age 20s

The WORST! Crazy extra fees

The $50 on our credit card stayed on there and we had to pay an additional $50 right before de-boarding.Time comes to De-board the ship and we about to walk off when they tell us our room has a hold on it.Read More
User Avatar
Autumnwasham

First Time Cruiser

Age 20s

Great for a short getaway!

I decided to take a Solo cruise on Bahamas Paradise Cruise Lines, and it was good experience.Overall it was a good experience, I will definitely sail gain with BPCL!Read More
User Avatar
Asepulveda00

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of February 25th, 2022.

