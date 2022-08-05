  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

CroisiEurope Luxury Cruises

CroisiEurope Luxury Cruises

We found you 13 cruises

Victor Hugo
Victor Hugo

11 Night
From Amsterdam To BerlinDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Aug 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Victor Hugo
Victor Hugo

5 Night
The Best Of The NetherlandsDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Oct 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
La Belle de Cadix
La Belle de Cadix

5 Night
Andalusian ChristmasDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Seville
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Dec 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
La Belle de Cadix
La Belle de Cadix

5 Night
Andalusian New YearDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Seville
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Dec 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Book Early and Save w/ Virgin Voyages

  • 10% off voyages booked 180 days before departure
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Caribbean, Mediterranean, and Australian itineraries
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

2 Night
New Year On The Wild RhineDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Strasbourg
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Dec 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
From Berlin To Copenhagen: The Baltic Sea And The...Details

5 Reviews
Leaving:Berlin
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Aug 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Alsace: Land Of Tradition And GastronomyDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Strasbourg
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Oct 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Andalusia: Tradition, Gastronomy And FlamencoDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Seville
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Amazing Andalusia: Enchanting Villages, Traditiona...Details

2 Reviews
Leaving:Seville
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
From Copenhagen To Berlin: The Baltic Sea And The...Details

5 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Sep 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
From Berlin To AmsterdamDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Berlin
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Oct 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Family Club - Andalusia: Traditions, Gastronomy An...Details

2 Reviews
Leaving:Seville
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Holland And The Romantic Rhine ValleyDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Oct 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

CroisiEurope River Cruises

CroisiEurope River Cruises

CroisiEurope Senior Cruises

CroisiEurope Senior Cruises

CroisiEurope Gourmet Food Cruises

CroisiEurope Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 18th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.