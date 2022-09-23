Who goes on Oberoi Group cruise ships?
Expect a contingent of international retirees and baby boomers with both the time and the funds to pamper themselves in luxurious surroundings as they explore the Nile in Egypt or the Kerala region of India. The onboard ambiance is one of genteel elegance. Passengers can bring children, but there are no facilities specifically for them on any of the boats and families are an uncommon sight.
Do I have to dress up on a Oberoi Group cruise?
Yes, but how formal varies by boat. Generally speaking, dress onboard all the boats is casual during the day and "country club casual" in the evenings. One of the ships, Oberoi Philae, has a more formal atmosphere for dinner, with fine china, crystal and crisp white linens, and appropriate attire is required.
Is everything free on Oberoi Group cruises?
No, but a fair amount is. Each voyage is inclusive of shore excursions, meals, Wi-Fi, entertainment and enrichment programs, and coffee and tea-makers in staterooms. Alcoholic beverages are not included with the cruise tariff and must be purchased separately. Gratuities are also extra.
What are Oberoi Group’s most popular activities?
Passengers want, and can expect, full immersion into the destinations visited, with tours to ancient wonders, visits to small villages and performances from local entertainers. The optional theme nights (Egyptian dress, black and white, etc.) are popular, as well.
Why go with Oberoi Group?
- Luxurious surroundings
- Elegant, pampering service and award-winning dining
- Included shore excursions and enrichment
- Balconied staterooms on one vessel, swimming pools on two
Best for: Mature, highbrow luxury cruisers looking for something new
Not for: Budget travelers and Type A's who find going with the flow difficult