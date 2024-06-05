CYBER MONDAY DEALS! Get discounts on top-rated cruises. View Deals
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

June 2024 Senior Cruises

June 2024 Senior Cruises

We found you 276 cruises

Silver Wind
Silver Wind

12 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

186 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jun 14, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
Hawaii - OtherDetails

2,072 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

10 Night
Greek Isles & ItalyDetails

4,223 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

11 Night
Europe - BalticDetails

2,901 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Alaska - Southbound WhittierDetails

2,301 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

301 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jun 28, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - Northern CapitalsDetails

2,901 Reviews
Leaving:Oslo
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 16, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jun 15, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Eastern Caribbean - MiamiDetails

2,070 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 24, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

272 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jun 18, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Alaska - Northbound WhittierDetails

2,301 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Alaska - SeattleDetails

2,092 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 26, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Eastern Caribbean - MiamiDetails

2,070 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Alaska - SeattleDetails

2,092 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,831 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

June 2024 River Cruises

June 2024 River Cruises

June 2024 Luxury Cruises

June 2024 Luxury Cruises

June 2024 Family Cruises

June 2024 Family Cruises

June 2024 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

June 2024 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

June 2024 Romantic Cruises

June 2024 Romantic Cruises

June 2024 Singles Cruises

June 2024 Singles Cruises

June 2024 Cruises for the Disabled

June 2024 Cruises for the Disabled

June 2024 Fitness Cruises

June 2024 Fitness Cruises

June 2024 Gourmet Food Cruises

June 2024 Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent