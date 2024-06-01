CYBER MONDAY DEALS! Get discounts on top-rated cruises. View Deals
June 2024 River Cruises

June 2024 River Cruises

We found you 322 cruises

Avalon Tapestry II
Avalon Tapestry II

15 Night
Britain Sampler With Paris To NormandyDetails

94 Reviews
Leaving:London
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jun 10, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Liberte
Emerald Liberte (Photo: Emerald Waterways)

12 Night
Paris To Nice & Sensations Of Lyon And ProvenceDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 20, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Avalon Impression
Avalon Impression

13 Night
The Danube From The Black Sea To Budapest With 2 N...Details

68 Reviews
Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jun 23, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Azure
Scenic Azure

7 Night
Delightful DouroDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 1, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Enchanting RhineDetails

80 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jun 19, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Lisbon & Secrets Of The DouroDetails

107 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

154 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 24, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Zurich - Lucerne & Jewels Of The RhineDetails

168 Reviews
Leaving:Zurich
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Milan, Venice & The Jewels Of VenetoDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Milan
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Taste Of BordeauxDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jun 20, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Magna On The DanubeDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jun 9, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Captivating RhineDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jun 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 26, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine With Mount Pila...Details

92 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jun 29, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine With 1 Night In...Details

81 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 1st, 2022.

