  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

May 2024 Singles Cruises

May 2024 Singles Cruises

We found you 118 cruises

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

10 Night
Greek Isles & ItalyDetails

4,222 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

10 Night
Alaska - SeattleDetails

2,090 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 10, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

15 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

1,185 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 9, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Europe - Northern CapitalsDetails

3,079 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
Bahamas - ShortDetails

2,068 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 2, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western Caribbean - MiamiDetails

2,068 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 23, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Alaska - SeattleDetails

2,090 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - MiamiDetails

3,723 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Alaska - SeattleDetails

2,090 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 20, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Eastern Caribbean - MiamiDetails

2,068 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,824 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Europe - BalticDetails

2,898 Reviews
Leaving:Le Havre
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 24, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

233 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
May 1, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Western Caribbean - MiamiDetails

3,723 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Festive Time On Romantic Rhine With 3 Nights In La...Details

81 Reviews
Leaving:Lake Como
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 14, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

May 2024 River Cruises

May 2024 River Cruises

May 2024 Luxury Cruises

May 2024 Luxury Cruises

May 2024 Family Cruises

May 2024 Family Cruises

May 2024 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

May 2024 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

May 2024 Romantic Cruises

May 2024 Romantic Cruises

May 2024 Cruises for the Disabled

May 2024 Cruises for the Disabled

May 2024 Senior Cruises

May 2024 Senior Cruises

May 2024 Fitness Cruises

May 2024 Fitness Cruises

May 2024 Gourmet Food Cruises

May 2024 Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent