  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

January 2024 River Cruises

January 2024 River Cruises

We found you 32 cruises

Viking Osiris
Viking Osiris (Image: Viking)

11 Night
Pharaohs & PyramidsDetails

Leaving:Cairo
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Avalon Saigon
Avalon Saigon (Photo: Avalon Waterways)

20 Night
The Heart Of Cambodia & Vietnam With BangkokDetails

Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Avalon Saigon
Avalon Saigon (Photo: Avalon Waterways)

15 Night
Fascinating Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong River W...Details

Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Ra
Viking Ra (Photo: Viking River Cruises)

11 Night
Pharaohs & PyramidsDetails

31 Reviews
Leaving:Cairo
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Luxury Mekong And Temple Discovery Cruise - 7 Nigh...Details

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jan 23, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Luxury Mekong And Temple Discovery Cruise - 7 Nigh...Details

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jan 9, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

18 Night
Fascinating Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong River W...Details

Leaving:Hanoi
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

18 Night
Fascinating Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong River W...Details

Leaving:Hanoi
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Luxury MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jan 23, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Luxury MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jan 9, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

20 Night
The Heart Of Cambodia & Vietnam With BangkokDetails

Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Fascinating Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong RiverDetails

Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Luxury MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Luxury MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jan 30, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mekong DiscoveryDetails

Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

January 2024 Luxury Cruises

January 2024 Luxury Cruises

January 2024 Family Cruises

January 2024 Family Cruises

January 2024 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

January 2024 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

January 2024 Romantic Cruises

January 2024 Romantic Cruises

January 2024 Singles Cruises

January 2024 Singles Cruises

January 2024 Cruises for the Disabled

January 2024 Cruises for the Disabled

January 2024 Senior Cruises

January 2024 Senior Cruises

January 2024 Fitness Cruises

January 2024 Fitness Cruises

January 2024 Gourmet Food Cruises

January 2024 Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 2nd, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.