  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Silversea January 2024 Cruises

Silversea January 2024 Cruises

We found you 20 cruises

Silver Origin
Silver Origin is Silversea Cruises' first ship built for a specific destination -- the Galapagos. (Photo: Fran Golden)

7 Night
South America CruiseDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Silver Cloud Expedition
Silver Cloud (Photo: Silversea Cruises)

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Puerto Williams
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jan 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Silver Wind
Silver Wind

15 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

184 Reviews
Leaving:Puerto Williams
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jan 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse
Silver Muse

14 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jan 4, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Antarctica: Save Up to $3,000/Stateroom

  • Available for 2022/2023 luxe-adventure Antarctica expeditions
  • Enjoy an all-inclusive experience on board
  • Explore in-depth with paddleboarding, kayaking and Zodiac cruises
  • To book, call us at 1.844.442.8527 or your preferred Travel Advisor

Mystic Cruises, S.A. (zona Franca da Madeira)

10 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Aqaba
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

184 Reviews
Leaving:Puerto Williams
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jan 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

317 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Aqaba
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jan 26, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

20 Night
South America CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jan 16, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
South America CruiseDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jan 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jan 15, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Puerto Williams
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jan 15, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jan 18, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

205 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jan 29, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Carnival January 2024 Cruises

Carnival January 2024 Cruises

Celebrity January 2024 Cruises

Celebrity January 2024 Cruises

Cunard January 2024 Cruises

Cunard January 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line January 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line January 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) January 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) January 2024 Cruises

Princess January 2024 Cruises

Princess January 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean January 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean January 2024 Cruises

Windstar January 2024 Cruises

Windstar January 2024 Cruises

Costa January 2024 Cruises

Costa January 2024 Cruises

Viking River January 2024 Cruises

Viking River January 2024 Cruises

Hurtigruten January 2024 Cruises

Hurtigruten January 2024 Cruises

Oceania January 2024 Cruises

Oceania January 2024 Cruises

MSC January 2024 Cruises

MSC January 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways January 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways January 2024 Cruises

Azamara January 2024 Cruises

Azamara January 2024 Cruises

Ponant January 2024 Cruises

Ponant January 2024 Cruises

Emerald Cruises January 2024 Cruises

Emerald Cruises January 2024 Cruises

Viking Ocean January 2024 Cruises

Viking Ocean January 2024 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises January 2024 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises January 2024 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 4th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.