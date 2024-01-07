  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Norwegian (NCL) January 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) January 2024 Cruises

We found you 31 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

5 Night
Bermuda - New YorkDetails

3,060 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

9 Night
Eastern Caribbean - MiamiDetails

2,505 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port CanaveralDetails

2,845 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)

5 Night
Mexican Riviera - Los AngelesDetails

1,249 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter IslandDetails

2,254 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Panama Canal - MiamiDetails

1,249 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Repo - Panama CanalDetails

1,249 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
South America - Buenos AiresDetails

2,476 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - MiamiDetails

269 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas & Florida - TampaDetails

1,962 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Southern Caribbean - TampaDetails

1,962 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Western Caribbean - Port CanaveralDetails

2,845 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Western Caribbean - New OrleansDetails

3,690 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Mexican Riviera - Los AngelesDetails

318 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Caribbean - Other ProductDetails

Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Carnival January 2024 Cruises

Carnival January 2024 Cruises

Celebrity January 2024 Cruises

Celebrity January 2024 Cruises

Cunard January 2024 Cruises

Cunard January 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line January 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line January 2024 Cruises

Princess January 2024 Cruises

Princess January 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean January 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean January 2024 Cruises

Silversea January 2024 Cruises

Silversea January 2024 Cruises

Windstar January 2024 Cruises

Windstar January 2024 Cruises

Costa January 2024 Cruises

Costa January 2024 Cruises

Viking River January 2024 Cruises

Viking River January 2024 Cruises

Hurtigruten January 2024 Cruises

Hurtigruten January 2024 Cruises

Oceania January 2024 Cruises

Oceania January 2024 Cruises

MSC January 2024 Cruises

MSC January 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways January 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways January 2024 Cruises

Azamara January 2024 Cruises

Azamara January 2024 Cruises

Ponant January 2024 Cruises

Ponant January 2024 Cruises

Emerald Cruises January 2024 Cruises

Emerald Cruises January 2024 Cruises

Viking Ocean January 2024 Cruises

Viking Ocean January 2024 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises January 2024 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises January 2024 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 2nd, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.