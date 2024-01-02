  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Holland America Line January 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line January 2024 Cruises

We found you 15 cruises

Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam

128 Night
128-day Grand World VoyageDetails

1,003 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam
Westerdam

14 Night
Far East DiscoveryDetails

1,063 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 20, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

22 Night
South America & AntarcticaDetails

1,027 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Volendam
Volendam

94 Night
Grand Australia & New Zealand VoyageDetails

561 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
36 Night
Grand World VoyageDetails

1,003 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
79 Night
Grand World VoyageDetails

1,003 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
22 Night
South America & AntarcticaDetails

1,027 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 29, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
28 Night
Far East Discovery & China Explorer CollectorDetails

1,063 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 20, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
The Philippines Malaysia & ThailandDetails

1,063 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
55 Night
Grand World VoyageDetails

1,003 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

789 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

789 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
South Australia DiscoveryDetails

789 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 2, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
28 Night
The Philippines Malaysia & Far East CollectorDetails

1,063 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

58 Night
Grand Australia & New Zealand VoyageDetails

561 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 2nd, 2022.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 2nd, 2022.

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.