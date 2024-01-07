  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Scenic January 2024 Cruises

Scenic January 2024 Cruises

We found you 12 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Spirit
Scenic Spirit

10 Night
Luxury Mekong And Temple Discovery Cruise - 7 Nigh...Details

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jan 23, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Scenic Spirit
Scenic Spirit

10 Night
Luxury Mekong And Temple Discovery Cruise - 7 Nigh...Details

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jan 9, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Scenic Spirit
Scenic Spirit

7 Night
Luxury MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jan 23, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Scenic Spirit
Scenic Spirit

7 Night
Luxury MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jan 9, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Explore France with Chef Bryan Voltaggio

  • Highly curated cruise through southern France with a culinary legend.
  • Cooking demos and exclusive dinners celebrating French gastronomy.
  • Carefully handcrafted experiences exclusive to this cruise.
  • Enjoy next level amenities, comfort, and uncompromising service.

Scenic

7 Night
Luxury MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jan 30, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Luxury MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Night CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jan 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Night CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jan 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Temple Discovery And Luxury Mekong Cruise - 7 Nigh...Details

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jan 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Temple Discovery And Luxury Mekong Cruise - 7 Nigh...Details

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jan 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Night CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jan 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Night CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jan 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Carnival January 2024 Cruises

Carnival January 2024 Cruises

Celebrity January 2024 Cruises

Celebrity January 2024 Cruises

Cunard January 2024 Cruises

Cunard January 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line January 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line January 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) January 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) January 2024 Cruises

Princess January 2024 Cruises

Princess January 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean January 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean January 2024 Cruises

Silversea January 2024 Cruises

Silversea January 2024 Cruises

Windstar January 2024 Cruises

Windstar January 2024 Cruises

Costa January 2024 Cruises

Costa January 2024 Cruises

Viking River January 2024 Cruises

Viking River January 2024 Cruises

Hurtigruten January 2024 Cruises

Hurtigruten January 2024 Cruises

Oceania January 2024 Cruises

Oceania January 2024 Cruises

MSC January 2024 Cruises

MSC January 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways January 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways January 2024 Cruises

Azamara January 2024 Cruises

Azamara January 2024 Cruises

Ponant January 2024 Cruises

Ponant January 2024 Cruises

Emerald Cruises January 2024 Cruises

Emerald Cruises January 2024 Cruises

Viking Ocean January 2024 Cruises

Viking Ocean January 2024 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises January 2024 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises January 2024 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 2nd, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.