We found you 776 cruises

We found you 776 cruises

Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

5 Night
Bermuda - New York

3,123 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seashore
MSC Seashore (Image: MSC Cruises)

2 Night
Bahamas Cruise

86 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Jan 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pride of America
Pride of America alongside at Kahului on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

2,288 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

4 Night
Bahamas & Florida - Tampa

1,985 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Repo - Panama Canal

1,304 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Europe - Other

376 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Antarctica Cruise

990 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 4, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Repo - South America

2,106 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexican Riviera Itinerary

132 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

2,910 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean Cruise

1,914 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 20, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Eastern Caribbean - New York

3,123 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

2,258 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
10 Nt Ultimate Southern Caribbean

2,232 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 8, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Caribbean Cruise

2,012 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
January 2024 Cruise Reviews

Five Days in Antarctica: whales, penguins and seals, oh my!

The excursions include: (1) landings by zodiac (no lottery needed for this - everyone has an opportunity to make landings depending on the weather/ice conditions; (2) zodiac cruising (sometimes landing are not possible or there are optional opportunities to explore the area in a harbor around the ship, by zodiac) - no lottery is needed for this; (3) snow show expeditions (a lottery was needed, but I think everyone who wanted to do this was able to); (4) kayaking (a lottery was needed, and not everyone who wanted to kayak was able to); and (5) an opportunity to camp overnight.The weather was very changeable, and when in wind, snow, rain, and water spray from he sea when in the zodiac, we were tired out by the time we returned to the ship.Read More
User Avatar
soxfan1495

2nd time on Odyssey - pros and cons

Last year, we did My Time Dining and it was great.Last year, we got to the theater about 15 minutes before show time and had to sit in the back, where you really can't see everything.Read More
User Avatar
mduffy1834

Ship was excellent, but why could we not cancel due to situation in Peru?

Cruise review, Seaborne Quest, January 2023 My wife and I took this cruise from Miami, through the Panama Canal, down past Peru, and to Chile.We would have preferred to cancel the cruise (departure January 6, 2023) for future credit as it looked predictable that the ship would not be going to Peru.Read More
User Avatar
frickwg

Excellent service

The private shore excursion in Puerto Limon was good, although the bus was small.I went on ship shore excursions in Grand Cayman, Cartagena and Colon and a private excursion in Puerto Limon.Read More
User Avatar
boulders

