The excursions include: (1) landings by zodiac (no lottery needed for this - everyone has an opportunity to make landings depending on the weather/ice conditions; (2) zodiac cruising (sometimes landing are not possible or there are optional opportunities to explore the area in a harbor around the ship, by zodiac) - no lottery is needed for this; (3) snow show expeditions (a lottery was needed, but I think everyone who wanted to do this was able to); (4) kayaking (a lottery was needed, and not everyone who wanted to kayak was able to); and (5) an opportunity to camp overnight.The weather was very changeable, and when in wind, snow, rain, and water spray from he sea when in the zodiac, we were tired out by the time we returned to the ship.