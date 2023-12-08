  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
December 2023 Fitness Cruises

We found you 224 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)

12 Night
Thailand & Vietnam CruiseDetails

2,121 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,240 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pride of America
Pride of America alongside at Kahului on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island Details

2,242 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

976 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Spice Route CruiseDetails

1,671 Reviews
Leaving:Mumbai
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Southern Caribbean - Tampa Details

1,956 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,240 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Europe - Classic Mediterranean Details

4,201 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,146 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,769 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,225 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Dec 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Vietnam & Thailand CruiseDetails

2,121 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Cartagena
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,603 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Panama Canal - Miami Details

2,503 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
