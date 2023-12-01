  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
December 2023 Cruises from Budapest

December 2023 Cruises from Budapest

We found you 27 cruises

Viking Vilhjalm
Viking Vilhjalm

7 Night
Danube Christmas DelightsDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Jarl
Viking Jarl

7 Night
Christmas On The DanubeDetails

127 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Atla
Viking Atla

7 Night
Christmas On The DanubeDetails

152 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaLea
AmaLea (Photo: AmaWaterways)

5 Night
Majestic Capitals Of The Danube Details

26 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Christmas Markets On The Danube & Classic PragueDetails

84 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Dec 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Christmas Markets Of Europe & ParisDetails

158 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Dec 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

26 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube Christmas DelightsDetails

130 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Magna On The DanubeDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Blue Danube DiscoveryDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Gems Of Southeast Europe Christmas MarketsDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Danube Christmas Markets With PragueDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Dec 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Christmas On The DanubeDetails

113 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Christmas On The DanubeDetails

96 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 1st, 2022.

