  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Emerald Cruises December 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises December 2023 Cruises

We found you 15 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny in Nuremberg (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

10 Night
Christmas Markets On The Danube & Classic PragueDetails

84 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Dec 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun

7 Night
Christmas Markets Of The RhineDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Dec 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Emerald Dawn
Emerald Dawn

17 Night
Christmas Markets Of Europe & ParisDetails

158 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Dec 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Emerald Harmony
Emerald Harmony on the Mekong (Photo: Ashley Kosciolek/Cruise Critic)

12 Night
Wonders Of Vietnam, Cambodia & The MekongDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Cambodia
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Emerald Cruises – Exceptional Value

  • Special savings on Europe & Southeast Asia river cruises
  • Sleek, contemporary Star-Ships
  • Up-close EmeraldPLUS explorations
  • And much more – call 877.796.3209

Emerald Waterways

10 Night
Christmas Markets On The Rhine & Lucerne - ZurichDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Dec 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Majestic Mekong River CruiseDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The DanubeDetails

84 Reviews
Leaving:Regensburg
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Dec 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

9 Night
Amsterdam & Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Dec 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The DanubeDetails

84 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Dec 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Classic Prague & Christmas Markets On The DanubeDetails

84 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Dec 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Christmas Markets Of EuropeDetails

158 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Dec 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Dec 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Christmas Markets On The Rhine & AmsterdamDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Dec 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Wonders Of Vietnam, Cambodia & The MekongDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Majestic Mekong River CruiseDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Cambodia
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Carnival December 2023 Cruises

Carnival December 2023 Cruises

Celebrity December 2023 Cruises

Celebrity December 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line December 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line December 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) December 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) December 2023 Cruises

Princess December 2023 Cruises

Princess December 2023 Cruises

Seabourn December 2023 Cruises

Seabourn December 2023 Cruises

Silversea December 2023 Cruises

Silversea December 2023 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions December 2023 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions December 2023 Cruises

Windstar December 2023 Cruises

Windstar December 2023 Cruises

Sea Cloud December 2023 Cruises

Sea Cloud December 2023 Cruises

Viking River December 2023 Cruises

Viking River December 2023 Cruises

Oceania December 2023 Cruises

Oceania December 2023 Cruises

Avalon Waterways December 2023 Cruises

Avalon Waterways December 2023 Cruises

Azamara December 2023 Cruises

Azamara December 2023 Cruises

Celestyal Cruises December 2023 Cruises

Celestyal Cruises December 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways December 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways December 2023 Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises December 2023 Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises December 2023 Cruises

Ponant December 2023 Cruises

Ponant December 2023 Cruises

American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) December 2023 Cruises

American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) December 2023 Cruises

Scenic December 2023 Cruises

Scenic December 2023 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.