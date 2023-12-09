  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) December 2023 Cruises

We found you 6 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
American Duchess
American Duchess (Photo: American Queen Steamboat Company)

8 Night
Memphis To New OrleansDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Memphis
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Dec 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Ocean Voyager
Victory I (Photo: Jason Frye/Cruise Critic)

9 Night
Amelia Island , Fl RoundtripDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Fernandina Beach
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
American Duchess
American Duchess (Photo: American Queen Steamboat Company)

7 Night
Memphis To New OrleansDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Memphis
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
American Duchess
American Duchess (Photo: American Queen Steamboat Company)

7 Night
New Orleans To MemphisDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Dec 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Roundtrip Cancun , MxDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Cancun
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
New Orleans To MemphisDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

