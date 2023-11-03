  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
November 2023 Cruises from Budapest

November 2023 Cruises from Budapest

We found you 39 cruises

Viking Vilhjalm
Viking Vilhjalm

7 Night
Danube Christmas DelightsDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Nov 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Vilhjalm
Viking Vilhjalm

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Ingvi
Viking Ingvi

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

130 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Egil
Viking Egil (Photo: Viking River Cruises)

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

96 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Nov 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Christmas On The DanubeDetails

96 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Nov 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Christmas MarketsDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Prague & Christmas Time On The DanubeDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Nov 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Budapest To Prague & Christmas Time On The DanubeDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Nov 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Christmas Time On The DanubeDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Nov 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Christmas On The DanubeDetails

127 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Nov 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

127 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Nov 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Nov 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube Christmas MarketsDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Danube Christmas Markets With PragueDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

88 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Nov 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Magna On The DanubeDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Blue Danube DiscoveryDetails

26 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

152 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Magna On The DanubeDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Nov 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Nov 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

113 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Nov 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
