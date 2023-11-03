  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

November 2023 Cruises from Laviron

November 2023 Cruises from Laviron

We found you 22 cruises

Viking Venus
Viking Venus (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)

10 Night
Greek OdysseyDetails

28 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Nov 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

14 Night
Mediterranean AntiquitiesDetails

1,012 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Nov 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Celestyal Crystal
Celestyal Crystal

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

216 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore

34 Night
Holy Land, Egypt, Arabia & IndiaDetails

118 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Nov 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Up to $400 more while sailing the Med

  • Up to $400 on board credit per cabin on select Mediterranean voyages
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Journey To AntiquitiesDetails

1,012 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Nov 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Nov 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

25 Night
World CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

18 Night
Holy Land, Egypt & ArabiaDetails

118 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Nov 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Cities Of Antiquity & The Holy LandDetails

28 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Nov 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Cities Of Antiquity & The Holy LandDetails

57 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Nov 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

482 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Nov 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

702 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Athens To Barcelona CruiseDetails

1,509 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Aegean AllureDetails

118 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Nov 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Aegean Allure & Turkish TreasuresDetails

118 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Nov 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Greek OdysseyDetails

57 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Nov 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Nov 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Nov 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
A Piece Of Greece & A Slice Of Sicily 8d Pir-bcn Details

121 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Nov 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

18 Night
Mediterranean Memoirs 18d Pir-lis Details

121 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Nov 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

November 2023 Cruises from Baltimore

November 2023 Cruises from Baltimore

382 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

November 2023 Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

241 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Bergen

November 2023 Cruises from Bergen

715 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Brisbane

November 2023 Cruises from Brisbane

241 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Cairo

November 2023 Cruises from Cairo

43 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Charleston

November 2023 Cruises from Charleston

295 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Dubai

November 2023 Cruises from Dubai

256 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Hanoi

November 2023 Cruises from Hanoi

75 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Hong Kong

November 2023 Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Las Palmas

November 2023 Cruises from Las Palmas

246 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Southampton

November 2023 Cruises from Southampton

1,074 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Miami

November 2023 Cruises from Miami

2,776 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Mobile

November 2023 Cruises from Mobile

59 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Manhattan

November 2023 Cruises from Manhattan

1,132 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Prague

November 2023 Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Singapore

November 2023 Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Ushuaia

November 2023 Cruises from Ushuaia

275 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Venice

November 2023 Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from New York

November 2023 Cruises from New York

November 2023 Cruises from Memphis

November 2023 Cruises from Memphis

17 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 11th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.