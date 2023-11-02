  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

November 2023 Cruises from Port Everglades

November 2023 Cruises from Port Everglades

We found you 30 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

31 Night
Panama Canal Inca & South America DiscoveryDetails

1,026 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Nov 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

17 Night
Panama Canal & Inca DiscoveryDetails

1,026 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Nov 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)

9 Night
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

2,183 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Symphony of the Seas
Symphony of the Seas Cabins

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

327 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Up to $400 more while sailing the Med

  • Up to $400 on board credit per cabin on select Mediterranean voyages
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

7 Night
7 Nt Key West, Belize And Grand CaymanDetails

58 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

58 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,962 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,962 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Classic Panama Canal PassageDetails

1,012 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Nov 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
10 Nt Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,880 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,880 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
6 Nt Bimini, Grand Cayman & MexicoDetails

1,880 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,962 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Aruba, Curacao & Cayman CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Southern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

42 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

42 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

327 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Key West & Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,962 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Southern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

42 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Aruba, Curacao & Cayman CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
7 Nt Jamaica, Grand Cayman, & MexicoDetails

1,880 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
10 Nt Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,183 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

266 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Nov 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

266 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Nov 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

November 2023 Cruises from Baltimore

November 2023 Cruises from Baltimore

382 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

November 2023 Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

241 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Bergen

November 2023 Cruises from Bergen

715 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Brisbane

November 2023 Cruises from Brisbane

241 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Cairo

November 2023 Cruises from Cairo

43 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Charleston

November 2023 Cruises from Charleston

295 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Dubai

November 2023 Cruises from Dubai

256 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Hanoi

November 2023 Cruises from Hanoi

75 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Hong Kong

November 2023 Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Las Palmas

November 2023 Cruises from Las Palmas

246 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Southampton

November 2023 Cruises from Southampton

1,074 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Miami

November 2023 Cruises from Miami

2,776 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Mobile

November 2023 Cruises from Mobile

59 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Manhattan

November 2023 Cruises from Manhattan

1,132 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Prague

November 2023 Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Singapore

November 2023 Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Ushuaia

November 2023 Cruises from Ushuaia

275 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Venice

November 2023 Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from New York

November 2023 Cruises from New York

November 2023 Cruises from Memphis

November 2023 Cruises from Memphis

17 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 11th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.