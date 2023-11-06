  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Carnival November 2023 Cruises

Carnival November 2023 Cruises

We found you 71 cruises

Carnival Panorama
Carnival Panorama (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

7 Night
Mexican Riviera ItineraryDetails

104 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Carnival Pride
Carnival Pride

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,552 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Carnival Sunrise
Carnival Sunrise (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

139 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Carnival Conquest
Carnival Conquest

9 Night
Panama Canal CruiseDetails

1,525 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Nov 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

4 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

139 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Nov 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

408 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

139 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Nov 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

139 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,479 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,479 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,813 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Nov 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,525 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,309 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Nov 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,479 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,090 Reviews
Leaving:Jacksonville
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

1,335 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
BahamasDetails

1,424 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Nov 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Carnival Journeys - Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,335 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Nov 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

939 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Nov 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

939 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Nov 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,370 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

4 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,525 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Nov 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Celebrity November 2023 Cruises

Celebrity November 2023 Cruises

Crystal November 2023 Cruises

Crystal November 2023 Cruises

Cunard November 2023 Cruises

Cunard November 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line November 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line November 2023 Cruises

Princess November 2023 Cruises

Princess November 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2023 Cruises

Silversea November 2023 Cruises

Silversea November 2023 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions November 2023 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions November 2023 Cruises

Windstar November 2023 Cruises

Windstar November 2023 Cruises

Sea Cloud November 2023 Cruises

Sea Cloud November 2023 Cruises

Viking River November 2023 Cruises

Viking River November 2023 Cruises

Uniworld November 2023 Cruises

Uniworld November 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten November 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten November 2023 Cruises

MSC November 2023 Cruises

MSC November 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways November 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways November 2023 Cruises

Ponant November 2023 Cruises

Ponant November 2023 Cruises

Scenic November 2023 Cruises

Scenic November 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises November 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises November 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages November 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages November 2023 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 2nd, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.