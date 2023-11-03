  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Scenic November 2023 Cruises

Scenic November 2023 Cruises

We found you 24 cruises

Scenic Azure
Scenic Azure

10 Night
10 Night
Delightful Douro With Lisbon

57 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Scenic Opal
Scenic Opal

14 Night
14 Night
Christmas Markets

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Scenic Amber
Scenic Amber

7 Night
7 Night
Danube Christmas Markets

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Scenic Spirit
Scenic Spirit

7 Night
7 Night
Luxury Mekong

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
7 Night
7 Night
Luxury Mekong

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
10 Night
Danube Christmas Markets With Prague

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
13 Night
Unforgettable Douro With Lisbon

57 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
10 Night
Luxury Mekong And Temple Discovery Cruise - 7 Nigh...

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
10 Night
Luxury Mekong And Temple Discovery Cruise - 7 Nigh...

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
10 Night
Unforgettable Douro

57 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
7 Night
Delightful Douro

57 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
12 Night
Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Night Cruise

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
13 Night
Delightful Douro With Lisbon & Madrid

57 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
7 Night
Luxury Mekong

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
10 Night
Delightful Douro With Madrid

57 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

20 Night
20 Night
Christmas Markets With Prague & Paris

149 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
10 Night
Temple Discovery And Luxury Mekong Cruise - 7 Nigh...

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
17 Night
Christmas Markets With Prague

149 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
15 Night
Journey Along The Mekong - 7 Night Cruise

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
10 Night
Temple Discovery And Luxury Mekong Cruise - 7 Nigh...

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
12 Night
Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Night Cruise

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Prague

149 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
12 Night
Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Night Cruise

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
14 Night
Jewels Of Europe

149 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

