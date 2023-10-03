  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
October 2023 Cruises

October 2023 Cruises

We found you 1,092 cruises

Scenic Amber
Scenic Amber

10 Night
Black Sea ExplorerDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Oct 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Scenic Ruby
Scenic Ruby

15 Night
Danube Delta DiscoveryDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Oct 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Avalon Tranquility II
Avalon Tranquility II

9 Night
Festive Season On The Legendary Danube With 2 Nig...Details

87 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Oct 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Mariner of the Seas
Mariner of the Seas

8 Night
Bermuda & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,276 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
7 Night
Perfect Day Bahamas CruiseDetails

3,688 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island Details

2,241 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

26 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

607 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,239 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

3,681 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan CruiseDetails

2,239 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Bermuda - New York Details

307 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Italy, France, & Spain CruiseDetails

629 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

18 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

674 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Transatlantic Med To MiamiDetails

93 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Oct 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

31 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

607 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Canada & New England - Other Details

2,320 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Suez Canal CruiseDetails

629 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Fall Foliage Southbound CruiseDetails

1,603 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,905 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Repo - Panama Canal Details

257 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

674 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

2,183 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Canada & New England - Other Details

307 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

43 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
7 Nt Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
October 2023 Cruise Reviews

Grand Europe

We had previously sailed from Bucharest to Budapest on Viking and we wanted to complete the cruise by sailing from Budapest to Amsterdam.The cruise Director was knowledgeable and kept things lively especially at night after dinner..Read More
User Avatar
finnofam

Another Fantastic Cruise with American Cruise Lines

So the first thing to know is that I have enjoyed every single cruise I have been on with this company.This was my 5th cruise with American Cruise Lines.Read More
User Avatar
Cruiseboat Living

Excursions Cancelled

We had excursions planned at all three ports, Icy Strait Point, Juneau and Ketchikan.I understand that Norwegian is not responsible for the excursions, but prior to adding additional cruises in October, there should be communication with the vendors to ensure they will not close down early (if cancellations are not Covid related).Read More
User Avatar
mwegy

Very Disappointed

Princess have a lot of work to do to restore our faith in them but if they can't even reply to complaints it doesn't bodeI emailed a complaint in October I haven't even had a reply .Read More
User Avatar
Sistercruising

