October 2023 Cruises from Amsterdam

October 2023 Cruises from Amsterdam

We found you 77 cruises

Viking Hermod
Viking Hermod

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

123 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Baldur
Viking Baldur

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

118 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Oct 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Kara
Viking Kara

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

141 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Kvasir
Viking Kvasir

9 Night
Holland & BelgiumDetails

185 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Oct 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Atlantic SojournDetails

26 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

160 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
The Rhine & Moselle Details

75 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Oct 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rhine Castles & Swiss AlpsDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Jewels Of The RhineDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

125 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Oct 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Amsterdam & Jewels Of The RhineDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Oct 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Oct 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Splendours Of EuropeDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Oct 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Splendours Of EuropeDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Oct 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Oct 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Jewels Of The RhineDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Oct 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

137 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Magnificent EuropeDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Oct 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Night
Magnificent Europe With 3 Nights In PragueDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Oct 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine With 1 Night I...Details

90 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Oct 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

