  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

October 2023 Cruises from Port Everglades

October 2023 Cruises from Port Everglades

We found you 10 cruises

Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam

73 Night
Grand Africa VoyageDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,183 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)

6 Night
6 Nt Bimini, Grand Cayman & MexicoDetails

2,183 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Liberty of the Seas
Liberty of the Seas

6 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

2,582 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Up to $400 more while sailing the Med

  • Up to $400 on board credit per cabin on select Mediterranean voyages
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

2,183 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Expedition CruiseDetails

50 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Oct 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,429 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,429 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
7 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,429 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

46 Night
Grand Africa VoyageDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

October 2023 Cruises from Amsterdam

October 2023 Cruises from Amsterdam

902 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Piraeus

October 2023 Cruises from Piraeus

1,376 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Baltimore

October 2023 Cruises from Baltimore

382 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Bari

October 2023 Cruises from Bari

186 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Bergen

October 2023 Cruises from Bergen

715 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Bordeaux

October 2023 Cruises from Bordeaux

53 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Budapest

October 2023 Cruises from Budapest

450 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Cairo

October 2023 Cruises from Cairo

43 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Callao

October 2023 Cruises from Callao

106 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Hamburg

October 2023 Cruises from Hamburg

152 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Montreal

October 2023 Cruises from Montreal

89 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from New Orleans

October 2023 Cruises from New Orleans

719 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Bayonne

October 2023 Cruises from Bayonne

807 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Nice

October 2023 Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Quebec City

October 2023 Cruises from Quebec City

329 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Seattle

October 2023 Cruises from Seattle

914 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Sydney

October 2023 Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Vancouver

October 2023 Cruises from Vancouver

742 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Yokohama

October 2023 Cruises from Yokohama

October 2023 Cruises from Florida

October 2023 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 11th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.