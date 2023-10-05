  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
October 2023 Cruises from Barcelona

October 2023 Cruises from Barcelona

We found you 43 cruises

Valiant Lady
Valiant Lady float out

14 Night
Transatlantic Med To MiamiDetails

59 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Oct 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Edge
Living room of the two-story Edge Villa suite in Celebrity Edge (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

7 Night
Italy, France, & Spain CruiseDetails

625 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,509 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity (Photo: Celebrity)

9 Night
Best Of Spain & Portugal CruiseDetails

1,566 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

327 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Spain, Gibraltar & BermudaDetails

1,876 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

556 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
2 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

294 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

1,784 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,619 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Spanish Transatlantic CruiseDetails

327 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Oct 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

556 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

556 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Irresistible MedDetails

59 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Spain Intensive VoyageDetails

677 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
Oct 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
French Daze & Ibiza NightsDetails

59 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Mediterranean EnchantmentDetails

55 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

698 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
