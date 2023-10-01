  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
October 2023 Cruises from Piraeus

October 2023 Cruises from Piraeus

We found you 64 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

1,012 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex in the Bahamas (Photo: VitaminSea53/Cruise Critic member)

10 Night
10 Night
Greece, Italy & France Cruise

57 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med

1,950 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med

1,950 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Cruise Critic Favorite

26 Night
26 Night
Ancient Empires & Spanish Farewell

1,026 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
7 Night
Greek Island Glow

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
7 Night
Greek Islands & Turkish Coastline

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Oct 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
14 Night
Holy Land & Ancient Kingdoms

175 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

16 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

28 Night
28 Night
Holy Land Ancient Kingdoms & Greek Isles

175 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

482 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

216 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
Oct 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

24 Night
24 Night
Dalmatian Delight & Ancient Empires

1,026 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
8 Night
Icons Of The Ancient World: Greece & Israel 8d Pir...

121 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Oct 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

216 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
Oct 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
14 Night
Ancient Athens To Modern Dubai

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Oct 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
10 Night
Israel, Egypt & Med Cruise

57 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
7 Night
Adriatic Sea & Greek Gems

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Oct 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
7 Night
Mediterranean Enchantment

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
8 Night
Greece Intensive Voyage

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Oct 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
7 Night
Venice,the Adriatic & Greece

57 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
14 Night
Turkey & Greek Isles

175 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

216 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
12 Night
Venetian & Dalmatian Delight

1,026 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
17 Night
Ancient Trade Routes Voyage

791 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Oct 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.