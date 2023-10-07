  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Carnival October 2023 Cruises

Carnival October 2023 Cruises

We found you 64 cruises

Carnival Panorama
Carnival Panorama (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

7 Night
Mexican Riviera ItineraryDetails

102 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Carnival Sunrise
Carnival Sunrise (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

137 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Carnival Legend
Carnival Legend

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,423 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Oct 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Carnival Sunrise
Carnival Sunrise (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

137 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Oct 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,370 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,370 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

935 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,813 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,813 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

137 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,476 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,370 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Oct 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

935 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Oct 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,921 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Oct 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

406 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Oct 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,813 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Oct 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Exotic Eastern CaribbeanDetails

137 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Oct 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,418 Reviews
Leaving:Norfolk
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

935 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

102 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Oct 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,513 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

