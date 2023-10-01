  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Seabourn October 2023 Cruises

Seabourn October 2023 Cruises

We found you 29 cruises

Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)

14 Night
Atlantic Coast HarborsDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)

12 Night
Canada & New England Fall FoliageDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Seabourn Odyssey
Seabourn Odyssey

7 Night
Glacier Bay & Canadian Inside PassageDetails

196 Reviews
Leaving:Juneau
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

20 Night
Iberia & Atlantic MemoriesDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Up to $400 more while sailing the Med

  • Up to $400 on board credit per cabin on select Mediterranean voyages
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

7 Night
Mediterranean MystiqueDetails

55 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Pacific Gold CoastDetails

196 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Adriatic & Greek TreasuresDetails

117 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Aegean Gems & EphesusDetails

117 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Spanish MagicDetails

55 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Tyrrhenian Treasures & IberiaDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
Atlantic MemoriesDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Greece & Dalmatian DelightsDetails

117 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Mediterranean & Iberian TapestryDetails

55 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Mediterranean EnchantmentDetails

55 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mediterranean MedleyDetails

55 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Adriatic & Aegean AllureDetails

117 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Aegean Isles & GreeceDetails

117 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Treasures Of The Adriatic & Aegean AllureDetails

117 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Iberian TreasuresDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

18 Night
Jewels Of The Ionian Sea & Dalmatian DelightsDetails

117 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Tyrrhenian Treasures & MaltaDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Mediterranean EnchantmentDetails

55 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Magic Of The MediterraneanDetails

55 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Glories Of Ancient GreeceDetails

117 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Jewels Of The Ionian Sea & EphesusDetails

117 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

