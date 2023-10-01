  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Norwegian (NCL) October 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2023 Cruises

We found you 31 cruises

Norwegian Viva
Norwegian Viva (Rendering: Norwegian Cruise Line)

9 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pride of America
Pride of America

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island Details

2,235 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl

7 Night
Canada & New England - Other Details

2,315 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

5 Night
Bermuda - New York Details

298 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

21 Night
Repo - Panama Canal Details

250 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

1,950 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean - Miami Details

298 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Canada & New England - Boston Details

2,315 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

3,668 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

1,230 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

250 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles - Venice Details

2,499 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Canada & New England - Other Details

298 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

1,950 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Europe - Classic Mediterranean Details

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Eastern Mediterranean Details

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

2,077 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Southern Caribbean - New York Details

298 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles Details

1,230 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Canada & New England - Other Details

2,053 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Canada & New England - New York Details

2,833 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Bermuda - New York Details

2,833 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Europe - Northern Capitals Details

3,046 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

3,046 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
