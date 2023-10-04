  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Viking Ocean October 2023 Cruises

Viking Ocean October 2023 Cruises

We found you 28 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Italian SojournDetails

1,006 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Venice,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

1,006 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

1,006 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Orion
Viking Orion (Photo: Cruise Critic)

14 Night
Far Eastern HorizonsDetails

418 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Up to $400 more while sailing the Med

  • Up to $400 on board credit per cabin on select Mediterranean voyages
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

1,006 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Ancient Adriatic TreasuresDetails

1,006 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Iconic Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

1,006 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

14 Night
Italy,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Italy,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

1,006 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Venice,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Venice,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Mediterranean & Adriatic SojournDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Adriatic & Mediterranean SojournDetails

1,006 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Venice,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Ancient Mediterranean AntiquitiesDetails

1,006 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

57 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Italian SojournDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Mediterranean & Italian SojournDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

28 Night
Southeast Asia HorizonsDetails

418 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Italy,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

26 Night
Southeast AsiaDetails

418 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Venice,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

57 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Southeast Asia & Hong KongDetails

418 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

57 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Carnival October 2023 Cruises

Carnival October 2023 Cruises

Celebrity October 2023 Cruises

Celebrity October 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2023 Cruises

Princess October 2023 Cruises

Princess October 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean October 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean October 2023 Cruises

Seabourn October 2023 Cruises

Seabourn October 2023 Cruises

Silversea October 2023 Cruises

Silversea October 2023 Cruises

Viking River October 2023 Cruises

Viking River October 2023 Cruises

Uniworld October 2023 Cruises

Uniworld October 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten October 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten October 2023 Cruises

Oceania October 2023 Cruises

Oceania October 2023 Cruises

Celestyal Cruises October 2023 Cruises

Celestyal Cruises October 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways October 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways October 2023 Cruises

Ponant October 2023 Cruises

Ponant October 2023 Cruises

Scenic October 2023 Cruises

Scenic October 2023 Cruises

CroisiEurope October 2023 Cruises

CroisiEurope October 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises October 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises October 2023 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises October 2023 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises October 2023 Cruises

U River Cruises October 2023 Cruises

U River Cruises October 2023 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 4th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.