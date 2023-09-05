  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
September 2023 Cruises from Port Everglades

We found you 9 cruises

Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)

13 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

558 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Sep 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,183 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)

6 Night
6 Nt Bimini, Grand Cayman & MexicoDetails

2,183 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)

8 Night
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

2,183 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Sep 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
27 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

558 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Sep 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

20 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

558 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Sep 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,429 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,429 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
7 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,429 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

