Viking Expeditions September 2023 Cruises

We found you 4 cruises

Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in Antarctica (Photo/Viking Expeditions)

7 Night
7 Night
Niagara & The Great Lakes

29 Reviews
Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
Sep 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in Antarctica (Photo/Viking Expeditions)

7 Night
7 Night
Niagara & The Great Lakes

29 Reviews
Leaving:Milwaukee
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
Sep 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Polaris
Viking Expedition RIB Zodiacs Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)

14 Night
14 Night
Great Lakes Collection

Leaving:Duluth
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
Sep 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Polaris
Viking Expedition RIB Zodiacs Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)

15 Night
15 Night
Canada & The Atlantic Coastline

Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
Sep 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
