August 2023 River Cruises

We found you 500 cruises

Avalon Poetry II
Avalon Poetry II

7 Night
Active & Discovery On The Rhône Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Baldur
Viking Baldur

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

118 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Skadi
Viking Skadi

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Ingvi
Viking Ingvi

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

129 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

160 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

86 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

129 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Burgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Paris For Wi...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

136 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

123 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

129 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Balkan Discovery With 1 Night In BudapestDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

125 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

112 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Aug 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Aug 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Aug 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Aug 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Europe’s Rivers & CastlesDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Luxembourg
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Aug 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rhine Castles & Swiss AlpsDetails

73 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Aug 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rhine Castles & Swiss AlpsDetails

73 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Aug 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Paris & NormandyDetails

27 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Paris To Normandy With 3 Nights In LondonDetails

91 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

