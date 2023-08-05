  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
August 2023 Cruises from Miami

August 2023 Cruises from Miami

We found you 36 cruises

Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Miami Details

2,836 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Celebration
Carnival Celebration (Image: Carnival Cruise Line)

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Freedom of the Seas
Freedom of the Seas

4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,353 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)

5 Night
Mayan SolDetails

469 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Aug 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Riviera MayaDetails

469 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Aug 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Fire And Sunset SoiréesDetails

469 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
7 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,985 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Dominican DazeDetails

469 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,353 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
7 Nt Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,985 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

139 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
7 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,985 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

408 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

408 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

139 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
BahamasDetails

139 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,525 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

139 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

408 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,525 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,525 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,525 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
