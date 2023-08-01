  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Avalon Waterways August 2023 Cruises

Avalon Waterways August 2023 Cruises

We found you 150 cruises

Avalon Poetry II
Avalon Poetry II

9 Night
Burgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Paris For Wi...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Avalon Passion
Avalon Passion

9 Night
Balkan Discovery With 1 Night In BudapestDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Avalon Tapestry II
Avalon Tapestry II

10 Night
Paris To Normandy With 3 Nights In LondonDetails

91 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Avalon Envision
Avalon Envision (Photo: Avalon Waterways)

9 Night
Danube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague For Wine Lo...Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Our Norwegian Sale Ends Tonight

  • Book with Cruises.com for the lowest rates on Norwegian
  • Cruises.com Exclusive: $0 Down + Free Cancellation Until 3/4/22
  • Up to $1,900 to Spend on Board + Take All Free at Sea Offers
  • Visit Cruises.com or call 1-800-288-6006 to book your next cruise

Cruises.com

10 Night
The Rhine & Moselle Details

75 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Balkan Discovery With 2 Nights In TransylvaniaDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
The Best Of Austria & Switzerland With Romantic R...Details

91 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

15 Night
Magnificent Rivers Of EuropeDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Active & Discovery On The Danube From Croatia To...Details

48 Reviews
Leaving:Zagreb
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Burgundy & Provence For Wine Lovers Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Danube Dreams For Wine Lovers With 2 Nights In Pr...Details

48 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Active & Discovery On The Rhine Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Britain Sampler With Paris To NormandyDetails

91 Reviews
Leaving:London
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
The Rhine & Moselle: Canals, Vineyards & Castles...Details

75 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Danube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague For Wine Lo...Details

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Burgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Nice For Win...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Nice
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Spectacular Switzerland With Romantic RhineDetails

91 Reviews
Leaving:Cruising
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

80 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Active & Discovery On The Rhine Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Active & Discovery On The Rhône Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Active & Discovery On The Rhône With 2 Nights In...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Balkan DiscoveryDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
The Danube From Germany To The Black Sea With 2 N...Details

48 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Burgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Paris For Wi...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Carnival August 2023 Cruises

Carnival August 2023 Cruises

Celebrity August 2023 Cruises

Celebrity August 2023 Cruises

Crystal August 2023 Cruises

Crystal August 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line August 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line August 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) August 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) August 2023 Cruises

Princess August 2023 Cruises

Princess August 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean August 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean August 2023 Cruises

Seabourn August 2023 Cruises

Seabourn August 2023 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions August 2023 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions August 2023 Cruises

Uniworld August 2023 Cruises

Uniworld August 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten August 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten August 2023 Cruises

MSC August 2023 Cruises

MSC August 2023 Cruises

Azamara August 2023 Cruises

Azamara August 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways August 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways August 2023 Cruises

Scenic August 2023 Cruises

Scenic August 2023 Cruises

CroisiEurope August 2023 Cruises

CroisiEurope August 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises August 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises August 2023 Cruises

Viking Ocean August 2023 Cruises

Viking Ocean August 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages August 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages August 2023 Cruises

U River Cruises August 2023 Cruises

U River Cruises August 2023 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of February 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.