  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

July 2023 Luxury Cruises

July 2023 Luxury Cruises

We found you 185 cruises

Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Italian SojournDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jul 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Silver Muse
Silver Muse

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

11 Night
Iceland Intensive VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jul 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Seabourn Odyssey
Seabourn Odyssey

7 Night
Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside PassageDetails

191 Reviews
Leaving:Juneau
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Jul 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Our Sea You in 2022 Sale Ends Soon

  • Book with Cruises.com for the lowest rates on Norwegian
  • Cruises.com Exclusive: Don’t Pay Until Spring + Up to $2,000 Back
  • Up to $200 to Spend on Board + Take All Free at Sea Offers
  • Visit Cruises.com or call 1-800-288-6006 to book your next cruise

Cruises.com

7 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Spitsbergen
Cruise Line:Ponant
Jul 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Oslo
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

303 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
Jul 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

303 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
Jul 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

303 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Rhine & Moselle Details

49 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Jul 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Russian Arctic Expedition & The North CapeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Tromso
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Jul 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Danube Serenade Details

40 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Iceland's Majestic LandscapesDetails

265 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jul 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Romantic RhineDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Iceland's Majestic LandscapesDetails

265 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jul 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

20 Night
Panama Canal CruiseDetails

192 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Idyllic RhôneDetails

85 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Europe’s Rivers & CastlesDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jul 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Baltic Gems & NorwayDetails

54 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Jul 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
St. Pete & The Baltic VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jul 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

26 Night
British Isles & Iceland ExplorerDetails

265 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jul 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

July 2023 River Cruises

July 2023 River Cruises

July 2023 Family Cruises

July 2023 Family Cruises

July 2023 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

July 2023 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

July 2023 Romantic Cruises

July 2023 Romantic Cruises

July 2023 Singles Cruises

July 2023 Singles Cruises

July 2023 Cruises for the Disabled

July 2023 Cruises for the Disabled

July 2023 Senior Cruises

July 2023 Senior Cruises

July 2023 Fitness Cruises

July 2023 Fitness Cruises

July 2023 Gourmet Food Cruises

July 2023 Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.