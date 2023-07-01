  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
July 2023 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

We found you 10 cruises

Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,571 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

2,571 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,183 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)

6 Night
6 Nt Bimini, Grand Cayman & MexicoDetails

2,183 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

2,571 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,571 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,571 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,571 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,429 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
7 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,429 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 11th, 2022.

